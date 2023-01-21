In the NFL playoffs, the 49ers host the Cowboys. Read here to check out what happens if San Francisco lose to Dallas in the Divisional round.

The San Francisco 49ers are the favorites to win the NFC and reach the Super Bowl. After a 3-4 start, the signing of running back Christian McCaffrey and the surprising emergence of rookie quearterback Brock Purdy have the team on an impressive eleven-game winning streak. They smashed the Seahawks 41-23 in the Wild Card round.

[Watch San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys online free on FuboTV]

The Dallas Cowboys are trying to win their first Super Bowl in almost three decades. For a second consecutive year, the Cowboys finished with a 12-5 record. However, this season Dallas couldn't clinch the NFC East. Last Monday, the Cowboys beat the Buccaneers 31-14 in their first playoff win on the road since 1993.

So, in another episode of a great NFC rivalry, the 49ers and the Cowboys clash with the season on the line. Read here to find out what happens if San Francisco lose to the Cowboys in the Divisional round of the playoffs.

NFL playoffs: What happens if the 49ers lose against the Cowboys in the Divisional round?

If the 49ers lose to the Cowboys in the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs, San Francisco will be officially eliminated. Then, after being the No.5 seed in the NFC, Dallas would advance to the NFC Championship Game and their next rival would be the Philadelphia Eagles or the New York Giants.

In case the Cowboys beat the 49ers, there are two possible scenarios for them. They could face the No.1 seed Eagles at Philadelphia or Dallas might host the NFC Championship Game against the New York Giants.

If the Eagles and 49ers are eliminated this week, Dallas could host the NFC Championship Game. New York are the only chance for that to happen for the Cowboys. That would be an incredible turn of events.