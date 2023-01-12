Derek Carr’s days in Las Vegas have come to an end, and the Raiders now have to look for a new starting quarterback in 2023. Aaron Rodgers and other stars could be among the candidates.

While the 2023 NFL playoffs are just around the corner with a super Wild Card weekend, the outlook for those teams that didn’t make the postseason is already starting to take shape. If not, look at the Raiders.

On Thursday, Derek Carr said goodbye to Las Vegas after nine memorable years, though their chapter didn’t have a great ending. The quarterback, who was benched late in the season, finished 2022 with 3,522 yards (14th in the league), 24 TDs (12th) and 14 INTs (Tied-30th).

The Raiders, meanwhile, ended third in the AFC West with a 6-11 record. The team first have to find a trade partner for Carr, unless it releases him, but soon it will also have to start looking for a new quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers

After a tough season with the Packers, Aaron Rodgers suggested his time in Green Bay could finally come to an end. The veteran quarterback has many years left in his lucrative contract, but his future looks up in the air regardless.

In the event he leaves, the Raiders would be a likely destination for obvious reasons. Apart from Rodgers potentially reuniting with WR Davante Adams, Las Vegas would get a 4x MVP, 1x Super Bowl champion who looks hungry for another ring before hanging them up.

Tom Brady

When it comes to free agent quarterbacks in 2023, Tom Brady is obviously the biggest name on the market. Whether he plans to come back for another season remains to be seen, but he won’t be lacking in offers.

However, Las Vegas may have the edge over other competitors. The Raiders could offer Brady a legitimate chance to challenge for another Super Bowl, with key weapons in offense, as well as a reunion with Josh McDaniels.

Jimmy Garoppolo

While a less interesting alternative compared to Brady or Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo could also be a potential target for the Raiders since he’s set to hit the free agency this offseason.

Jimmy G has taken the 49ers to deep postseason runs, including a Super Bowl trip in 2019-20, and already knows McDaniels from his time in New England. Brady might be the Raiders’ priority target, but Garoppolo is reportedly on their radar as well. Therefore, we should keep an eye on him too.