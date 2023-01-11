The Playoffs are about to start and the first phase is the Wild Card rounds where each team will fight until the end to win and advance to the next round, the divisional round. Check here the big favorites.

The 2022 NFL Regular Season is over, some big teams missed out on the playoffs due to their bad record, the Packers are one of those teams that won't play in the 2023 postseason.

The first games of the 2022-2023 NFL Playoffs begin on January 14, Chargers vs. Jaguars and Seahawks vs. 49ers. The entire Wild Card round will be played between Saturday, January 14, and Monday, January 16.

The Jaguars made it to the playoffs with their new headcoach, they will be the biggest underdogs during the playoffs, but their game against the Chargers doesn't seem so complicated.

Who are the six favorites to win the 2023 NFL Wild Card playoffs?

1. Buffalo Bills (vs Miami Dolphins): The bills' offensive line is one of the deadliest in the league and they are likely to win this game against Miami on January 15th.

2. San Francisco 49ers (vs Seattle Seahawks): Even though they are using a backup quarterback the 49ers are unstoppable and it is highly probable that they will go all the way to the NFC Championship.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs Dallas Cowboys): Tom Brady has a perfect record against the Cowboys, he has won seven games against them, including playoff games.

4. Minnesota Vikings (vs NY Giants): The Giants are underdogs and it's unlikely they can win against a .765 team, although anything could happen if the Vikings' defensive line falters.

5. Baltimore Ravens (vs Cincinnati Bengals): The Bengals are dangerous, but the Ravens know what it's like to play in the playoffs and with an experienced HC like Harbaugh they can win this game.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars (vs Los Angeles Chargers): Both teams had similar records during the regular season, but the Jaguars closed out the regular season with a perfect 5-week winning streak.