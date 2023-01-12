Derek Carr and his decision will determine a lot towards the next offseason in the NFL. Read here to find out if the quarterback remains or not with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 2022 NFL season was supposed to be the year for the Raiders. After showing signs of improvement in 2021 by reaching the playoffs, Josh McDaniels arrived as head coach and wide receiver Davante Adams became the biggest splash in the market when he signed for Las Vegas.

However, the Raiders had a disappoiting year with a 6-11 record. They finished third in the AFC West only surpassing the Denver Broncos. The biggest problem for Las Vegas was their inability to close out games. The Raiders were the first team in NFL history to lose five or more times in a season when leading by double digits in the second half.

So, much of the blame was for Derek Carr and, as a consequence, he was benched by head coach Josh McDaniels for the final two games of the regular season. Jarrett Stidham took his place. Now the quarterback has finally made a decision about his future. Read here to find out if Carr stays in Las Vegas or goes to another team.

Will Derek Carr leave the Las Vegas Raiders?

After all the controversy around him, Derek Carr has decided to find a new team. The quarterback was selected by the Raiders in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, but, after almost a decade, he is out.

"Raider Nation it breaks my heart I didn’t get an opportunity to say goodbye in person. We certainly have been on a roller coaster in our 9 years together. From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and appreciative of the years of support you gave to my family and me. We had our share of both heart breaking moments and thrilling game winning drives, and it always felt like you were there next to me."

Derek Carr regrets the fact of not bringing the Raiders another Super Bowl. "It’s especially hard to say goodbye because I can honestly say that I gave you everything I had, every single day, in season, and in the off season. It certainly wasn't perfect, but I hope that I was able to leave you with more than a few great memories as Raider fans. Thanks to all of Raider Nation that supported, encouraged, pushed, and uplifted me at different times along this journey. Raider Nation truly is special."

Now, the biggest question for Derek Carr is his future. Retirement is definitely not an option, considering he wants to fight for a championship elsewhere. "I once said that if I'm not a Raider I would rather be at home and I meant that, but I never envisioned it ending this way. That fire burning inside of me to win a championship still rages. A fire no man can extinguish; only God. So I look forward to a new city and a new team who, no matter the circumstance, will get everything I have. Winning a championship is what I've always wanted and what I will continue to work towards."