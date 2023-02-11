The best player with an expiring contract is without a doubt Lamar Jackson. Baltimore have been hesitant about meeting the quarterback’s expectation before and nothing indicates they will change their mind completely. Check out what the Ravens could do with Jackson.

The focus now is on the Super Bowl that will have the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. Although there is one story on the horizon that could change the destiny of the league. It’s the expiring contract of Lamar Jackson with the Baltimore Ravens what will generate chaos if they part ways.

The Cleveland Browns are a crucial part in the situation. Not because they are an AFC North rival, but for the move they made last offseason. Trading for Deshaun Watson with the Houston Texans to give him an unprecedented fully guaranteed deal may have even more repercussions.

Jackson has set those figures as a starting price. Watson got a five-year deal worth 230 million despite not having played for two seasons. What the 2019 NFL MVP is asking his team is to get close to those guarantees.

What could the Baltimore Ravens do with Lamar Jackson?

The way the season ended for the Ravens in the playoffs showed how key Jackson is for the team. With the quarterback missing the last part of the year with an injury the rumors of a potential breakup increased. Now the expectation is both sides won’t reach an agreement before the March 7 deadline that the NFL has for designating the franchise tag.

Everything points to the QB receiving the exclusive one from the Ravens that wouldn’t allow him to negotiate with other rivals. Although a report from NFL Network suggests that they may not rule out trading him away. “There is a possibility other teams could tempt Baltimore to trade the former NFL MVP for a windfall of draft picks”, says the report.

In that case the asking price should be the highest in the history of the sport. The Browns just gave away three first-round picks, one third-rounder and two fourth-round selections for Watson regardless all his off the field issues. For what Jackson has done in his career so far the Ravens should get an even better trade package.