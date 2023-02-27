The Buffalo Bills have some questions to answer ahead of the 2023 NFL season, including who will backup starting quarterback Josh Allen.

The Buffalo Bills have another long offseason ahead of them. Since Josh Allen and company once again failed to reach the Super Bowl, the team has plenty of things to take care of ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Even though the Bills have reasons to believe, their latest failure against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals suggests they still lack something to finally succeed. Sean McDermott knows that and his coaching staff already looks different.

Now it's time to figure out how to improve this roster, though it won't be an easy task. But the Bills will also have to keep an eye on the quarterback room, as they may have to look for a new backup to Allen.

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold among potential backup QBs for Bills

With Case Keenum entering the free agency, the Bills could have to search for a new backup signal-caller. According to Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News, Sam Darnold could be an option:

"If Keenum doesn’t work out for whatever reason, the market for veteran backup quarterbacks is a little tricky. There aren’t a ton of options who meet the sweet spot of: 1. Financially attainable; 2. Have desirable experience (but not so much that they’ll land a starting job); and 3. Aren’t even older than Keenum, who turned 35 last week. Andy Dalton and Joe Flacco are both older. While also older, I think Chad Henne would have vibed well with Allen, but he’s retiring on top. Sam Darnold passes the "he is friends with Josh" test, and Taylor Heinicke basically quadrupled his experience the last two seasons."

Darnold, a third-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, would certainly be an interesting insurance. After failing to be the answer to the New York Jets' problems, his chances of being a starter look practically over following his stint with the Panthers.

Heinicke would also make sense, since he will also be exploring the open market after the Commanders chose Sam Howell as QB1. However, his idea is to find a place where he can start. In the end, all of this may depend on whether Keenum comes back. Additionally, the Bills could also keep veteran QB Matt Barkley.