The Arizona Cardinals have on DeAndre Hopkins one of the best receivers in the NFL. However, the NFC West squad might make an unbelievable decision regarding his future that could shock the entire league.

DeAndre Hopkins could be on the move soon, but it all depends on the Arizona Cardinals. According to reports, the NFC West team is set to make an unbelievable decision regarding the wide receiver and the league is shocked about it.

The 32 teams are looking to bolster their rosters with the best pieces available. Some franchises are not comfortable anymore with some players, like the Cardinals with Hopkins.

After three years with Arizona, Hopkins has not lived up to the expectations. Now, he's set to leave the team for the 2023 NFL season, but the Cardinals might make an unexpected move regarding this matter.

Rumors: DeAndre Hopkins might not be traded by the Cardinals

The NFL is waiting for the Cardinals to make a decision regarding DeAndre Hopkins. The wide receiver has not convinced the team and he's set to leave, but not in a trade.

Sports Illustrated, through Albert Breer, reported that there's a strong belief in the league that Hopkins might be released by the Cardinals instead of the team trading him.

According to reports, the Cardinals are seriously considering this move as their demands are too high for the rest of the teams. If they don't trade Hopkins, Arizona would have to pay him $19.45 million, which they want to avoid.