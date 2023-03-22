Lamar Jackson's situation is not the best right now. The quarterback didn't reach an agreement for a long-term deal with the Baltimore Ravens, but now the Indianapolis Colts could be interested in saving him from the AFC North squad.

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson are in completely different places nowadays. The team gave him the non-exclusive franchise tag for the 2023 season, but now the Indianapolis Colts could save the quarterback from the AFC North squad this offseason.

A non-exclusive franchise tag allows a team to retain a player while giving him the opportunity to negotiate with other squads. If he finds a good landing spot, the original organization receives two first-round draft picks as compensation.

It is a high price to pay, so Lamar Jackson won't have an easy in his mission. However, the Colts could make a blockbuster move as they could be interesed in saving the quarterback from Baltimore.

Colts don't rule out pursuing Lamar Jackson

As soon as the Baltimore Ravens gave Lamar Jackson the non-exclusive franchise tag, multiple teams decided to quit the race to sign him as those two first-round picks are a high price to pay for the quarterback.

However, there are other organizations that are still interested in the 2019 MVP. According to reports, the Indianapolis Colts are one of those as they still need a quarterback for the upcoming season.

ESPN reported this Wednesday that Shane Steichen is seriously considering going for Lamar Jackson this year. They hold the 4th-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, so they would have to give it to Baltimore in order to get the 26-year-old.

Those same sources told ESPN that, even though they don't rule out pursuing Lamar, they have not taken any steps toward doing so. The Colts are waiting to see if any quarterback from the 2023 Draft class convinces them. If they find a player they like, they may not continue with Jackson's plan.