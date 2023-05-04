Tom Brady decided to retire once the 2022 NFL season ended. He reached an agreement with FOX Sports to start his broadcasting career in fall of 2024, but now it seems like his future as football analyst could be in jeopardy.

After 23 successfull seasons, Tom Brady decided to quit football once the 2022 campaign ended. FOX Sports offered him a very attractive deal to be their main analyst in fall of 2024, but now it seems like his broadcasting future could be in jeopardy.

Tom Brady is definitely one of the best players in NFL history. He was able to win seven Super Bowls (six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), proving to be an elite quarterback.

Report: Tom Brady is considering to quit his 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX

At the age of 45, Brady made the decision to hang up his cleats after 23 seasons. He committed toas theirstarting in the fall of 2024, but rumors suggest that his

When Tom Brady decided to retire for good, FOX Sports eagerly hired him as their primary football analyst. Both parties agreed on a 10-year, $375 million deal, but the former quarterback requested to start in the fall of 2024.

Brady stated several times that he wanted to spend more time with his family and take a break from football. FOX Sports agreed to his request and gave him the opportunity to start in 2024, but now it seems like he may not even join their broadcast team next year.

According to NFL insider Andrew Marchand of The New York Post, Tom Brady is really considering to quit his 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX Sports as he doesn't like the idea of being tied up with them for the next decade.

Marchand also said that, as of today, there's a 51% of chance that Brady won't go through with this deal. The insider reported that the former quarterback might not want to continue due to the extensive travel required for this job.

Thisthat Brady is. According to sources close to the seven-time Super Bowl champion, he may, but a decade is too long for him.