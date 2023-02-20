Could the Dallas Cowboys be preparing a blockbuster move? According to reports, the NFC East squad is very 'intrigued' by one of the best quartebacks of the 2023 NFL Draft class despite having Dak Prescott in the team.

NFL Rumors: Cowboys are 'intrigued' by one of the best quarterbacks of the 2023 Draft class

The Dallas Cowboys are desperate to find a way to achieve success. As they prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, the NFC East squad is reportedly very 'intrigued' by one of the top quarterbacks in this year's class. Will they consider moving on from Dak Prescott for the upcoming season?

Ahead of the 2023 campaign, the Cowboys have to work for the upcoming NFL Draft. They have the No. 26 pick in the first round and the team's front office must see which player suits the best for their roster.

Even though they have Dak Prescott as starter, Dallas is very interested in one of the best quarterbacks of the 2023 NFL Draft class. But with the 26th pick, it is almost impossible to select him. Are they willing to make a blockbuster trade in order to get this top prospect?

Cowboys are 'intrigued' by QB CJ Stroud; what will happen with Dak Prescott?

The 2022 NFL season meant another failure for the Cowboys. Even though they were sees as true candidates for the Super Bowl LVII, they fell short and were eliminated in the Divisional round by the San Francisco 49ers.

This brings a lot of questions to Dallas, mostly regarding the quarterback position. Jerry Jones, the team's owner, has showed his support for Dak Prescott, but could they move on from him for the 2023 season?

According to CowboysSI.com, a NFL source revealed that the Cowboys are really 'intrigued' by Ohio State's CJ Stroud, one of the best quarterbacks of the 2023 Draft class.

Alongside Alabama's Bryce Young, Stroud is considered one of the two top prospects of the upcoming Draft. Even though Dallas could be interested in him, they would have to trade with the Chicago Bears for the 1st-overall pick in order to add CJ, a move that would definitely cost them a lot.

This doesn't really make sense as Jerry Jones sees Dak Prescott as their quarterback "for the next ten years at least". But if there's a team that is always ready to surprise everybody, that is Dallas.