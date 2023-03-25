There has been a lot of moves in the offseason, but some players could still be traded. One of those candidates is Jerry Jeudy, although it won’t cheap getting him. Check out what the Denver Broncos might be asking for the wide receiver.

The Denver Broncos had a terrible year in 2022 that led to the firing of head coach Nathaniel Hackett in the middle of the season. They are now beginning a new era under Sean Payton, but more changes might still come. Trading away wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is a possibility.

Denver were supposed to challenge the Kansas City Chiefs when they traded for Russell Wilson with the Seattle Seahawks. However, everything went wrong since week 1. The quarterback had his worst season ever, and the Broncos were last in the NFL averaging 16.8 points per game.

Payton is expected to fix the offensive side of the ball to make them at least competent. His track record with the New Orleans Saints is magnificent in that regard, although it will not be an easy task. Especially if he loses the best weapon in the roster.

Denver Broncos’ asking price for WR Jerry Jeudy

The free agent market for wide receivers wasn’t a good one compared to other years. The top options were probably JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jakobi Meyers, so it’s not surprising that many teams are still looking for a pass-catcher. DeAndre Hopkins appears as the big name, but the Broncos have someone intriguing.

Denver are firm on asking at least a first or second-round pick for Jeudy if the WR is traded, according to Jeff Legwold of ESPN. Jeudy was drafted with the 15th overall pick in 2020, although he hasn’t received an extension. Anyone acquiring the wide receiver will have him under a low salary, with the interesting chance of exercising the fifth-year option in his contract worth around 13 million dollars.