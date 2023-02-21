Derek Carr's future is still uncertain. As the quarterback is looking for a suitable landing spot for the 2023 season, there's a new and surprising team in the NFC tham may consider him as an option.

Panthers may consider Derek Carr as an option for the 2023 season

It seems like the NFC South is winning the race to get Derek Carr. Saints and Buccaneers were seen as the only two options in that Division for the quarterback, but now the Panthers could be considering to sign the 31-year-old.

According to reports, Carolina is not really interested in keeping Sam Darnold, who is a pending free agent, and P.J. Walker also ends his contract, so they are looking for a new quarterback.

When asked about the possibility of Carolina bringing Derek Carr for a visit, head coach Frank Reich left the door wide open. They desperately need a quarterback to build a team around him during the free agency and the upcoming NFL Draft, so it is their main priority to find one as soon as possible.

“Interesting question,” Reich said in press conference. “We’re really literally sitting down with the guys today. First staff meeting will be tomorrow. But I’ve kind of met with guys individually saying, here’s what we’re doing. Step one, let’s evaluate our roster. So, we’re really just starting that process. So, step two, evaluate the free agents. Everybody got their list. Step three, now we’re going to the college guys."

Derek Carr has already visited the Saints and the Jets. Reportedly, both meetings went well, but his brother David revealed that Derek won't rush into anything and his selection will be "a long process".