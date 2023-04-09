The Detroit Lions had a great streak to end of the season that wasn’t enough because they started too slow. That’s why they could sign a veteran quarterback before the draft to continue improving towards the playoffs.

The NFL Draft is three weeks away, so it’s normal to not see any major move regarding free agents during this period. However, the Detroit Lions could make a signing that might get them closer to the playoffs. Finding another quarterback seems to be their priority these days.

Detroit entered the season with some expectations of being competitive, but their 1-6 start seemed to indicate they weren’t going in the right direction after all. And then their whole year took a total turn becoming one of the best teams in the league in the second half of the competition.

The Lions won eight of their last 10 games to finish with a 9-8 record. They even defeated Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field in what likely was his last match playing for the Green Bay Packers. Their hopes heading to the 2023 season are as high as they have been in a while because they missed the playoffs only because the tie breaker with the Seattle Seahawks wasn’t on their favor.

Detroit Lions could get QB Jared Goff a new backup

In 2021 the Lions traded long-time quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams. Among the series of picks they received, the deal also included Jared Goff. His first season there wasn’t very good, although he showed a lot of promise last year. Now the former 1st overall pick could get a new backup.

The Detroit Lions are reportedly interested in signing Teddy Bridgewater. They even made him “a strong contract offer”, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The current alternative in case Goff were to miss a game is Nate Sudfeld, so it makes sense that a team ready to contend for the NFC North title goes after a veteran if they aren't planning to get a quarterback early in the draft.

Injuries have been a problem for him lately. He had just two starts for the Miami Dolphins last season despite all the issues Tua Tagovailoa presented to stay on the field. Bridgewater ended up appearing in five matchups, with four touchdown passes and four interceptions.