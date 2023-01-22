Lamar Jackson's future doesn't seem so clear. According to reporte, the quarterback just turned down a massive deal offered by the Baltimore Ravens to continue playing for them.

As of today, Lamar Jackson is a pending unrestricted free-agent. The quarterback will have to decide if he continues with the Baltimore Ravens for the 2023 season, but their first try, which included a massive deal, didn't convince the player at all.

The 2023 free-agency will have huge names and Lamar Jackson is one of those. The contract he signed with the Ravens in 2018 ends and he will have to choose where will he play next season.

According to John Harbaugh, the team's coach, they will have Jackson for the 2023 NFL season, but the quarterback has just turned down a huge deal the Ravens offered and things might get complicated for it to happen.

Report: Lamar Jackson turned down Ravens' first offer to extend his contract

There's no doubt that Lamar Jackson really improved from his first seasons. He turned out to be a very solid quarterback who can also run, which means a double threat for his rivals.

The Baltimore Ravens know they have a very good quarterback and they're trying to keep him more years, but their first offer to extend Jackson's contract wasn't enough for the player.

According to ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens sent their first offer to Lamar Jackson to extend his contract. The quarterback reportedly turned down $133 million fully guaranteed at signing as he thinks it is not enough.

To compare what Lamar turned down, Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year deal with the Chiefs that guaranteed him almost $142 million. Of course it won't be their only try, but surely it is a big upset for them.