Of course, everybody loves watching high-scoring games. Wideouts making one-hand grabs, quarterbacks throwing the football sixty yards downfield. That's just how the National Football League is shaped nowadays.

Defense has become a lost art in today's games. The rules make it nearly impossible for guys to hold their own against the offense. Nonetheless, a handful of players still find a way to make an impact.

Offense may win games, but defense wins championships. That's why every team needs to have a defensive anchor leading the way, and these are some of the best there are. Check out the top 3 candidates for this year's DPOY.

NFL Rumors: Top 3 Candidates For Defensive Player Of The Year

3. Chris Jones

Most people questioned the Kansas City Chiefs defense, and rightfully so, as they've put themselves in tough spots more often than not. But that doesn't make Chris Jones any less of a force.

We're talking about a tackle-breaking machine with a great instinct for reaching the opposing quarterback. And if it wasn't for any of the other guys we're about to name, he'd be leading this list by a long stretch.

2. Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons will be the league's defensive driving force for years to come. He's already the most versatile defender in the league, and has proven that he has the upside to be a generational talent.

Parsons will find a way to disrupt the offense, regardless of where you line him up. He's a linebacker, and he's a defensive back; he's Micah Parsons. The Dallas Cowboys found themselves a superstar.

1. Nick Bosa

It's a shame that Nick Bosa isn't getting any real consideration for being this year's Most Valuable Player. He's been the best player in arguably the best team in the league, and it's not even close.

Bosa has been posting video-game-like numbers since Week One, proving that he can be one of the greatest stoppers this game has ever seen when he's at full strength. He's a lock to take the award home this year.