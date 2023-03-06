Regardless of whether he comes back or not, the Green Bay Packers front office has reportedly made a decision in regard to how they handle star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers are once again waiting for Aaron Rodgers to make a decision to know what their 2023 NFL season will look like. Just like it happened in the last two offseasons, the veteran quarterback is not sure about staying in Green Bay.

It may sound strange if we consider the fact he signed a contract extension only a year ago, but last season didn't go according to plan. Davante Adams was traded, Rodgers struggled to find chemistry with a young WR room and the team eventually missed the playoffs.

At 39, the four-time MVP is carefully thinking what to do this year. Not only if he wants to stay in Green Bay, but even if he still wants to play football. Either way, the Packers' brass seems to have had enough.

Rumor: Packers are tired of Aaron Rodgers' behavior

According to Michael Silver of Bally Sports, the Packers front office have grown tired of Rodgers' attitude. The report claims that they won't give in to his demands, and would be open to promoting Jordan Love if Rodgers doesn't accept their conditions:

"More significantly, the Packers are exhausted by the combination of Rodgers’ high-maintenance persona and what they perceive to have been his low-commitment leadership over the past 12 months.

As one high-level Packers source put it to me recently, the days of begging Rodgers to return on his terms — which was essentially the organization’s approach during each of the previous two offseasons — are over. If the 39-year-old quarterback tells his bosses that he wants to return and commit to a single-minded quest for a second championship, they’d be receptive. Anything short of that, however, would leave them less than enthused."

At the end of the day, the team always comes first. It remains to be seen whether Rodgers wants to stay, but if he does, it looks like both parties will have to agree on that principle.