The running back was a key part of the New York Giants in their surprising season, but he will be one of the most recruited free agents in the NFL in a few weeks. Although there is still room for negotiations, Saquon Barkley may be asking way more than what he was reportedly offered by the team recently.

The New York Giants have been one of the surprises of the NFL this season. Under new head coach Brian Daboll, they were able to make it to the playoffs, and even get to the divisional round. A big reason why that happened was Saquon Barkley, but the running is about to become a free agent.

Barkley was drafted with the 2nd overall pick in the 2018 draft. That seems impossible to be repeated these years with the running back position losing a bit of value. Although in New York, their player proved to be the best weapon the offense has.

He had a career where injuries have limited him for several games. This season he proved to be back at his usual level, so he will have a ton of suitors in free agency if the price is the right one. But it remains uncertain whether the Giants are ready to give Barkley what he wants.

How much may Barkley be asking to stay in the Giants?

Earlier in the week Joe Schoen talked about both Barkley and Daniel Jones in a press conference leaving the doors open for both. The GM knows it won’t easy to retain the RB after finishing fourth with 1.312 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. His value should be very high based on the production.

Barkley may be looking to be near the top of the highest paid running backs. He could even be seeking something around the 16 million per year Christian McCaffrey got from the Carolina Panthers before getting traded, according to Ralph Vacciano. He also reported that the player was offered 12M in average, so they could be far. For now it doesn’t look very likely they reach that figure since they have the franchise tag as an option.