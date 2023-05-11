The Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles was a great game, but they will be facing again in the regular season. Here’s the date for the rematch.

The last game of the 2022 season was probably the best. Not only because the Super Bowl is always the most attractive match. What made it great was an unbelievable back and forth featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kansas City ended up winning 38-35 with a last-minute field goal. Patrick Mahomes aggravated his ankle injury, although that didn’t stop the team led by Andy Reid from winning the title. It was a game where they had to come from behind after trailing by 10 points at halftime.

Philadelphia weren’t able to finish the way they wanted. The Eagles were arguably the most dominant team during the season, having clear wins over the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs too. They even found in Jalen Hurts their franchise quarterback, so they will start as favorites in the NFC to repeat as champions.

Super Bowl rematch: When are the Chiefs playing the Eagles?

Later today the NFL will officially release the full schedule for all 32 teams. Although during the previous hours some matchups are announced in advance. Especially with the big-time games, like the Super Bowl rematch is. This will also be another clash featuring the Kelce brothers Jason and Travis.

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, November 20 at 8:15 PM (ET). A duel between Super Bowl contenders and MVP candidates had to go on prime time. Being a Monday Night Football gives this clash even more attention. To make it better they will be meeting at Arrowhead Stadium when they are already in rhythm since it is going to be week 11.