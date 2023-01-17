Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the 2022 NFL season by the Dallas Cowboys. During the game, the quarterback was caught doing a dirty hit on a rival and social media reacted to this play.

Tom Brady was defeated by the Dallas Cowboys for the first time ever during the 2022 Super Wild Card round. During this match, cameras caught the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback doing a dirty move on Malik Hooker and of course social media reacted to this play.

It is never easy to face Tom Brady, but it was for the Cowboys during the Super Wild Card round. They got their first victory against the legendary quarterback, and it was during one of their most important matchups ever.

After not playing very well, Tom Brady was desperate and proved it on the field. The quarterback was caught on camera trying to trip Malik Hooker after the Cowboys defense recovered a ball. This led to the fans' reactions, who disagreed with how the Buccaneers player reacted.

Social media react to Tom Brady's dirty move on Malik Hooker