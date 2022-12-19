Daniel Jones is one of the best quarterbacks this season next to Tom Brady in terms of low interception percentage even though their teams aren't playing as well as expected. Check here their stats.

Daniel Jones is the New York Giants starting quarterback and the great bet to improve things within the franchise after several years without winning a Super Bowl.

The Giants haven't made the playoffs since 2016, and over the past 22 years they have only eight playoff appearances. But during this century the Giants won the Super Bowl twice (2007 and 2017).

On the other hand, Tom Brady is chasing another ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but in 2022 things are not working out the way he wants as the Buccaneers are struggling to reach the postseason.

StatMuse: Lowest interception percentage per 100 attempts

According to the latest StatMuse's publication, Daniel Jones is the quarterback with the lowest interception percentage this season with a total of 1.0%, while Tom Brady is in the second spot with 1.1%.

Daniel Jones has 12 touchdowns this season and just 4 interceptions after 406 pass attempts. Tom Brady has 7 interceptions and 20 touchdowns with 623 pass attempts.

Another quarterback with a low int percentage is Jalen Hurts at 1.2%, he has 22 touchdowns and 5 interceptions after 425 pass attempts.

source: statmuse