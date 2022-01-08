The current season is no different than the previous one, the same number of teams play in the playoffs. The system is easy to understand but some teams play in the playoffs thanks to a better head-to-head record against other teams. Check here how many teams will play in the 2022 postseason.

The NFL is made up of two conferences, the American Football Conference and the National Football Conference. Both conferences are home to four divisions each, and each division has four teams each for a total of 32 teams in the 2021-22 NFL Season. But only 14 teams play in the playoffs in 2022. Four top seeded, and three wild cards in each conference, the No.1 Seeded get a direct bye in the second round of the playoffs.

The last week of the regular season usually offers a little more drama as in the current 2021-22 NFL Week 18 about four teams are playing everything to reach the playoffs. While other teams depend exclusively on the wins and losses of other teams to play in the postseason.

The playoffs have 3 main rounds, all the games available on live stream and tv in the United States, one round where the wild card teams play against three top seeded teams, after that round the divisional round start to reach the conference championship game. The last phase of the postseason is the Super Bowl, the champion of each conference plays for the big title.

How many teams play in the 2021-22 NFL Playoffs?

In total there are 14 teams in the postseason, seven from each conference. The fourteen teams are made up of the best four in each division, called the top seeded, and of those four top seeded one gets a direct bye to the divisional round to avoid playing against wild card teams.

How many wild card teams play in the postseason?

The NFL offers 6 wild card spots for the playoffs, divided into two equal parts for each conference, in short three wild card spots for the AFC and another three for the NFC. Wild card team can win the super bowl as well, but some people consider them "weak" for getting into the playoffs using a wild card.

How many games are in the 2022 NFL playoffs?

In total there are 13 games in the playoffs, six games in the wild card round, four games in the divisional round, two games during the conference championship titles and the last big game to play in the Super Bowl.

Who plays against the wild card teams?

Those who play against the wild card teams are the top seeded from No. 2 to No. 4, it's very simple: Wild Card # 3 (No. 7) play against Top Seeded No. 2, Wild Card # 2 (No. 6) play against Top Seeded No. 3, Wild Card # 3 (No. 5) play against Top Seeded No. 4. The winners of the Wild Card round (games mentioned above) advance to the divisional round.

