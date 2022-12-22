There's no doubt that Tom Brady is one of the biggest stars in NFL history. He has been called for the Pro Bowl in almost every year of his career, but the 2023 edition won't be it as the Tampa Bay Buccanneers quarterback wasn't required for it.

NFL: Why is Tom Brady not playing for the NFC in the 2023 Pro Bowl?

The Pro Bowl is a moment where all the players enjoy of a weekend full of football but without any rivalry. They share moments with members of other teams and play a game between the two Divisions that is basically a skill show.

During his 23 seasons of career, Tom Brady has been called for 15 Pro Bowls. This number proves how dominant he has been, but unfortunately this stat won't grow as he wasn't required for the 2023 edition.

Tom Brady is probably the biggest legend in history of the NFL. He has won seven Super Bowl rings in his 23 seasons and has been recognized in 15 campaigns as one of the best players with a call for the Pro Bowl.

But unfortunately, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback won't defend the NFC in the 2023 Pro Bowl. Eli Manning, who is in charge of coaching the team from this Division, decided not to call Brady this year as he has other options for the job.

For the NFC, Jalen Hurts (Eagles), Geno Smith (Seahawks) and Kirk Cousins (Vikings) appear as the three quarterbacksthat will lead their offense in the game against Peyton Manning's AFC.

Of course there could be some changes in the roster in the next months. If any of those quarterbacks arrive to the Super Bowl, they will be left out of the list and that's where Tom Brady could raise his hand to get a call by Eli to join them.