The Pro Bowl always holds the best names in the NFL nowadays. Unfortunately, Tua Tagovailoa wasn't called to play for the AFC team despite his remarkable season with the Miami Dolphins.

NFL: Why is Tua Tagovailoa not playing for the AFC in the 2023 Pro Bowl?

The 2022 NFL season has been great for the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa. Despite his great performances, he was not called to play for the AFC team in the 2023 Pro Bowl, which brought to many questions for the fans about the roster.

This yeas has been phenomenal for the Dolphins, but it is true that it could be better. Tha AFC East is one of the toughest Divisions nowadays in the whole NFL and Miami is proving that they have what it takes to fight for the Super Bowl.

With Tua Tagovailoa as their biggest star, the Dolphins have a very complete roster that is shining week to week. Unfortunately, their quarterback won't be available for the 2023 Pro Bowl and here's the reason why.

There's no doubt that Tua Tagovailoa is proving everyone what he's really capable of. After a tough start full of injuries, the quarterback is having a great 2022 NFL season, but that is not enough for the league apparently.

Tagovailoa was the highest-vote getter by the fans this year for the Pro Bowl. Even with his two-game injury, Tua has proven to be a solid quarterback, but the AFC coaching staff went for other options.

Yes, there are tons of great quarterbacks in the AFC and it was difficult to only chose three. Josh Allen (Bills), Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) and Joe Burrow (Bengals) were selected by Peyton Manning to play for his team