This week the annual photo gathering most of the NFL head coaches was posted and there were fun reactions to it, but Travis Kelce probably had the most interesting one. Check out what the Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs said.

The annual league meetings took place this week in Arizona, where the most important decision-makers in the NFL got together. That event also has the tradition of having the picture with every head coach. Although Travis Kelce had troubles identifying all of them.

Kansas City just had their Super Bowl parade after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 with a game-winning field goal. The offense looked great in the second half mostly thanks to Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, but the pass catchers had a huge role.

Kelce continues being a superstar on and off the field. Chiefs tight end scored a touchdown in the big game, though he was also a host in Saturday Night Live. Though the attention he generated lately was due to the podcast he has with his brother Jason, where they had this fun interaction.

Travis Kelce fails to recognize a Super Bowl contender’s coach

The Kelce brothers were big protagonists in the NFL last season. Travis had an outstanding season with the Chiefs, but Jason was also at the highest level possible as the center of the Eagles. They started a podcast called New Heights, and they were very successful with it too.

Now the main topic was the famous head coaches’ photo. Something that most people try to do is seeing how many of them they recognize. It’s usual that some names could be missed, although that can happen to professional players as well. Travis showed massive issues when he was challenged to name them.

Except for some correct guesses, there were mostly mistakes. But it was noteworthy when he was pointed at Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. “Who is next to Dougie P. [Jaguars’ Doug Pederson]? Who the f… is that one?”, the tight end said. “You should know him since he is your biggest rival”, Jason commented. Travis finally recognized the team, although it wasn’t enough to get the name right. Here’s the full reaction, via @newheightshow.