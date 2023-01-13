Super Wild Card weekend is looming around, and these quarterbacks will feel the weight of the NFL world on their shoulders.

The most anticipated time of the year is here. With the regular season already on the books, football fans are in for a treat as the 2023 NFL playoffs get underway this weekend with a super Wild Card weekend.

While the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs wait in the next round, twelve teams will battle it out for only six tickets at stake. From now on, there will be no margin for error.

The winner survives, the loser goes back home. Therefore, the pressure will be higher than ever for all teams. However, these quarterbacks probably feel that even more than the rest this weekend.

Dak Prescott

Though there will be plenty of action this weekend, it’s safe to say all eyes will be on Dak Prescott. The Cowboys look completely committed to him, but the quarterback has yet to deliver a major success that justifies his massive salary.

While fans got used to see Prescott and Dallas shine during the regular season, the story hasn’t been the same in the postseason. The fact that Tom Brady will be on the other side adds extra pressure on Prescott. Will he finally lead the Cowboys to a deep run?

Daniel Jones

When it looked like Daniel Jones had his days numbered in New York, a surprising resurgence of the Giants under Brian Daboll has given the quarterback the opportunity to change the narrative.

However, that means a lot of pressure. The upcoming Wild Card game against the Vikings will not only prove whether the Giants can dream with a Super Bowl trip, but also if they can trust in Jones for the future.

Kirk Cousins

In a season in which the Vikings took control of the NFC North, many are still unconvinced about Minnesota’s status as Super Bowl contender. And those doubts are in part due to the skepticism around Kirk Cousins.

The four-time Pro Bowler is reaching a point in his career in which he has to step up, as his 1-3 playoff record doesn’t make him look reliable for teams with title aspirations. Consequently, this game could affect his Vikings future as well as his reputation.