The Dallas Cowboys confirmed that CeeDee Lamb is out for the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury. Despite having a spectacular season, the decision is the best for his future.

“Additional examinations and scans this week on CeeDee Lamb’s shoulder have determined that his injury has now progressed to a point that he will be listed as ‘Out’ for the remaining two games of the season. He will undergo a process of treatment and rehabilitation for his shoulder, is not currently expected to require surgery and is projected to make a full recovery.”

Hours after that news, Jerry Jones explained in an interview with 105.3 The Fan the complexity of the injury. “More damage would require surgery. It’s very healable without the surgery at this level.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

How long is CeeDee Lamb’s contract with Cowboys?

CeeDee Lamb signed a four-year, $136 million contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. Undoubtedly, the wide receiver was the team’s best player in 2024, and Mike McCarthy admitted that the star wanted to be on the field even with no chances to make the playoffs.

“He’s crushed that he’s not playing these last two games. It just shows the competitor he is. We all know what he means to our team. But this is the right decision for him, and this is the right decision for the Dallas Cowboys.”

Advertisement