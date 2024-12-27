NFL News: Buccaneers without two key players, leaving Mayfield to lead against Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain in the fight for a playoff spot but face a must-win game against the Carolina Panthers to keep their NFL postseason hopes alive. The task will be significantly harder with Chris Godwin sidelined due to injury, leaving quarterback Baker Mayfield without one of his top targets. To make matters worse, the Buccaneers will also be without tight end Cade Otton and safety Antoine Winfield Jr., both ruled out with knee injuries, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Otton, who stepped up earlier this season amid injuries to Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, has caught a career-high 59 passes for 600 yards and four touchdowns. His absence removes a reliable option in the passing game for Mayfield. Meanwhile, Winfield, a defensive anchor, has been out since Week 14 with a sprained knee. In nine games this season, he has recorded 60 tackles, defended three passes, and scored a fumble recovery touchdown, earning an elite 79.5 pass-rush grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking eighth among 165 safeties.

With multiple key contributors unavailable, the Buccaneers will rely on rookie wide receiver Jalen McMillian to fill the void in the offense. McMillian has shown promise this season, recording 27 receptions for 336 yards and five touchdowns. His recent streak of touchdown grabs in three consecutive games suggests he’s ready to step up, but the added pressure in a must-win scenario will test his mettle.

Mayfield, who has carried much of the offensive burden this season, must forge a quick connection with McMillian to sustain drives and create scoring opportunities. The coaching staff will need to devise a creative game plan to exploit the Panthers’ defensive weaknesses while compensating for the team’s depleted roster.

Defensive struggles without Winfield

On the defensive side, the absence of Antoine Winfield Jr. compounds the challenges for Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have struggled to maintain consistency without their star safety, who has been a critical playmaker in both coverage and the pass rush. The defense will need to step up collectively, with other players filling the leadership void left by Winfield.

Playoff hopes hang in the balance

After a crushing loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15, the Buccaneers’ playoff aspirations took a significant hit. Another defeat, especially against the Panthers, would likely end their postseason ambitions. The stakes couldn’t be higher as Tampa Bay looks to avoid back-to-back losses in critical games.

This season has been defined by adversity for the Buccaneers, from inconsistent performances to an ever-growing injury list. Despite these challenges, the team has an opportunity to prove its resilience and character. For Baker Mayfield, Jalen McMillian, and the rest of the roster, this game is more than just a chance to stay in playoff contention—it’s a defining moment in a tumultuous season.