The time has come for Baker Mayfield to play for his third NFL team. As he was released by the Carolina Panthers, the quarterback entered waivers and now he has been claimed from them, but surprisingly it was neither the San Francisco 49ers nor the Houston Texans who got him.

Los Angeles Rams claim Baker Mayfield off waivers

When tha Panthers announced Baker Mayfield and them would be taking different paths, everyone started wondering where the quarterback would land. Well, he only changed Division from the South to the West.

As Baker Mayfield entered waivers this week, the Los Angeles Rams decided to claim him. With Matthew Stafford out for the rest of the season, they need an experienced quarterback to end the campaign.

It is very unlikely to see the Rams in Playoffs this year as they need a miracle for that to happen. But it seems like this move is thinking on the next campaign as Stafford's health is still a mystery.

Surprisingly, the Rams won the race for Mayfield even though the 49ers, Texans and Colts seemed as probable landing spots for him. San Francisco lost Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo due to injuries and, without Baker, they must trust Brock Purdy as their main quarterback or search for another one in the free agency.