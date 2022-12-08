The NFL just released a list of the top vote-getters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, and neither Patrick Mahomes nor Josh Allen leads the way. Find out which AFC quarterback is the fans’ favorite.

There have been some changes in the NFL lately. One of those was the elimination of the Pro Bowl game itself given how much interest that event lost in the last couple of years. It was replaced by other competitions set to be held during a week, but the voting element to select all the participants stayed.

The 2022 season has shown the AFC as an uphill battle between superstar quarterbacks. There are at least six signal-callers that can put up records week-in and week-out. Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is one of them since he paces the league in passing yards with 3808, while doing so in the touchdowns passes category with 30.

Although the Chiefs just lost the number 1 seed in the Conference after a loss vs the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Burrow is now 3-0 against Mahomes after that win and they now appear as the team they were last season. Even Josh Allen could be up there given the Buffalo Bills are now at the top, getting a bye week in the postseason. Though none of them was the player with the most votes.

Who is the AFC quarterback with the most votes?

One of the surprises of the season has been the emergence of the Miami Dolphins. Under new head coach Mike McDaniel and the trade of Tyreek Hill coming from the Chiefs, they took the franchise to another level. That step had a lot to do with the rise of their quarterback.

It is Tua Tagovailoa the top vote-getter for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games thanks to his great performances. He struggled vs San Francisco last Sunday, although he has been a very efficient passer the whole campaign. Tagovailoa ranks third in passing yards per game with 285.9 and his team has a 8-2 record with him as the starting QB.

Tua not only leads the quarterbacks, tough. The 2020 5th overall pick is the most selected player in the league with 138.390 votes. In the top 5 he is followed by Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, Mahomes, Hill, and Chiefs TE Travis Kelce.