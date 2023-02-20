The New York Jets are expected to go after Aaron Rodgers if he leaves the Packers, but they reportedly eye another quarterback whom they see as a potential Super Bowl winner.

Aaron Rodgers is once again making headlines in the offseason. Just like it happened in the last two years, his future with the Packers looks up in the air, and this time, a move to the Jets looks like a strong possibility.

It's still too soon to tell, since not even Rodgers knows what to do next season. The veteran quarterback, who will go through a darkness retreat to contemplate his decision, can either stay in Green Bay, request a trade or even call it a career. All options seem to be on the table.

In the event he just wants out of the Packers, New York could be next for him. However, the Jets are not reducing their options to Rodgers. According to a report, they believe there's another signal-caller out there who can take them to a championship.

NFL Rumors: Jets believe they could win with Derek Carr

The Jets reportedly held a meeting with Derek Carr, who is available in the open market after being cut by the Las Vegas Raiders. Unless Rodgers becomes available, this could be a serious option for the team.

“I was told that it was a very positive meeting,” Jeff Darlington of ESPN said on the Get Up program on Monday, via ClutchPoints. “The Jets really believe that Derek Carr is the type of quarterback that can lead them to a potential championship. They also believe that the meeting went really well.”

Carr has shown his credentials with the Raiders, but whether he can lead a team to a championship, that remains to be seen. The Jets will probably take their time before choosing their new QB1, since it could change the direction of the franchise in the years to come.