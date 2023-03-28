After months of speculation, Aaron Rodgers has finally made a decision: he wants to leave the Packers for the Jets. The teams have yet to agree on the terms, but the trade seems inevitable.

The veteran quarterback is not leaving Green Bay without creating some controversy, as general manager Brian Gutekunst has recently taken a shot at the 4x NFL MVP. In the meantime, the Packers are preparing to promote Jordan Love.

Selected in the first round of the 2020 draft, the Utah product has been waiting for his chance and now he may finally get it. Even so, head coach Matt LaFleur wants everyone to hold their horses.

Matt LaFleur warns Packers fans Jordan Love won't be at Aaron Rodgers level yet

“I just think it’s going to be a progression. Certainly, I think we’re fooling ourselves if we think he’s going to go out there and perform at a level of the likes of Aaron Rodgers," LaFleur said, via ProFootballTalk. "This guy is a once-in-a-lifetime, a generational talent. I don’t think it necessarily started that way when he first started, but he progressed. It’s going to be progression and hopefully we can surround him with enough people to help him perform to the best of his ability, and then we’ve got to do a good job as a coaching staff.”

It’s going to be a different role for him certainly, and I think we all kind of have to temper our expectations for him,” LaFleur added. “It’s just different when you’re going into a game versus when you’re starting a game. It’s going to be a process, but it’s going to be exciting for him, for us. I don’t think any quarterback can truly do it on their own in this league. It’s going to be everybody rallying around him and trying to play to the best of their ability, so he can go out there and perform as good as he possibly can.”

It may sound harsh to hear this from the coach when most of Love's teammates claim he's prepared to be the starter. However, you can't blame LaFleur for wanting everyone to have their feet on the ground. Besides, if he manages to take some pressure off his shoulders, the coach would be protecting his young quarterback.