In an incredible situation, the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes had a wrong formation in one of the most important plays in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in four years and this could definitely be the start of a new dynasty in the NFL. Kansas City had another extraordinary season with a 14-3 record and, during the playoffs, they eliminated the Jaguars and the Bengals. Then, Patrick Mahomes had another remarkable comeback ready in the big game at Arizona.

Patrick Mahomes won his second NFL MVP Award and, even with an ankle injury, delivered a performance for the ages in the Super Bowl to beat the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs were down 24-14 at halftime but, as it happened three years ago in Super Bowl LIV against the 49ers, they erased a double-digit deficit to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy.

However, in a incredible situation, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs had a wrong formation in one of the most important plays in the Super Bowl. Read here to check out the amazing details.

Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs had a wrong formation in Super Bowl

Believe or not, the Chiefs had a wrong formation in their final touchdown during Super Bowl LVII. In that sequence, Patrick Mahomes threw a four-yard pass to Skyy Moore in what many people thought was a similar play to the previous touchdown when Mahomes connected with Kadarius Toney also in the fourth quarter.

However, an extraordinary video of NFL Films shows that the Chiefs had the wrong formation and that the happy ending was another masterclass of adjustments by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The announcers said: "It's the same motion that they did earlier (Toney) when the Eagles blew the coverage on the other side. It's the same exact play they ran earlier. All they did was swap out Skyy Moore for Kadarius Toney."

After the game, head coach Andy Reid confirmed that wasn't true. "They were different plays. My assistant coaches are unbelievable." Then, during the NFL Films video, Patrick Mahomes and the staff admit they had the wrong formation prior to the play. The MVP quarterback says: "I know. That's why I went with the motion right."

Patrick Mahomes confirms that they had the wrong formation because the clock was running down and everyone at the line of scrimmage was just confused. In fact, the quarterback clarifies that he called the right play, but his teammates lined up wrong. The moment is just incredible and that play turned out to be crucial to win the Super Bowl against the Eagles after taking a 35-27 advantage.