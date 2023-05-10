The NFL chose Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson to lead the way in the 2023 international games. Read here to find out when and where they'll play.

Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are undoubtedly two of the biggest stars in the NFL. The quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs led his team to a second Super Bowl win in a span of four years and the QB of the Baltimore Ravens just became the highest-paid player in history.

As a consequence, the NFL international games included them for the upcoming 2023 season. Mahomes has already played abroad in 2019 when the Chiefs beat the Chargers at Estadio Azteca in Mexico. Jackson will get his first experience.

So, if you're ready to watch the NFL in Germany or the United Kingdom, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson will be there. Read here to check out the details for those international games in 2023.

When will Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs play in Germany?

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Miami Dolphins at Frankfurt Stadium in Germany on November 5 as part of Week 9. It should be an epic matchup as wide receiver Tyreek Hill meets his old teammates .

When will Lamar Jackson and the Ravens play in London?

Lamar Jackson will be part in the third NFL game in London of 2023 when the Baltimore Ravens face the Tennessee Titans in Week 6. The game is scheduled for October 15 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What are the other international games for 2023?

The Jaguars will play in Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons on October 4 at Wembley Stadium in London. Then, in Week 5, Jacksonville will stay in the UK to face the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 8. First time back-to-back games in history of this kind.

On November 12 in Week 10, the New England Patriots will play against the Indianapolis Colts also at Frankfurt Stadium in Germany. That will complete the five international games for 2023.