Even though the Kansas City Chiefs lost JuJu Smith-Schuster, they might have an even better player waiting for his chance to impress.

The Kansas City Chiefs managed to land one of the most intriguing NFL prospects last season. Justyn Ross looked poised to be a superstar, yet injury concerns drove multiple teams away. Even so, the reigning Super Bowl champions took a chance.

The early returns weren't great. Ross was forced to miss his whole rookie season with an injury, but he's now back to full strength and ready to prove that he can be a steady contributor at the next level.

So, now that the Chiefs have lost JuJu Smith-Schuster to the New England Patriots, it seems like Patrick Mahomes loves what he sees in their new secret weapon, raving about his talent and work ethic.

Patrick Mahomes Raves About Justyn Ross

“Yeah, I mean, the talent is through the roof,” Mahomes said. “I think anyone can see that. He’s getting better and better. Even though he wasn’t active all year he was in the building and he was able to see the guys and how we do things. Listening and being in the meetings and some of the stuff like that. I’m excited for him, man. To be able to get out there and get the reps in practice, get the little fine details that we like to do in this offense.”

“Like I said, the talent is there,” Mahomes said. “He works his tail off. I’m like, ‘Man you’ve got to ease up a little bit.’ He wants to run like every route 100 times. You’d rather have to ease up on the guy or have him ease up on himself. You know he wants to work and be the best player that he can possibly be.”

Ross will have a lot to work to do to silence the doubters. But the upside and the talent are most definitely there, and he'll have the best quarterback in the game throwing darts at him, so the rest should be easy.