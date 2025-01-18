Trending topics:
BOXING

Mike Tyson makes one thing clear about what he'd change in the Jake Paul fight

Mike Tyson reflects on his fight with Jake Paul, offering a candid response when asked if he’d change anything about the match.

By Alexander Rosquez

Mike Tyson exits the ring after receiving a split draw against Roy Jones Jr. during Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. presented by Triller at Staples Center on November 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
© Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for TrillerMike Tyson exits the ring after receiving a split draw against Roy Jones Jr. during Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. presented by Triller at Staples Center on November 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson made headlines last year with a surprising return to the ring, stepping back into the spotlight after a 19-year hiatus to face social media sensation Jake Paul. At 58 years old, the former world champion took on the much younger opponent in a fight that drew global attention.

Held at the iconic AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the bout was hailed as a historic moment in boxing history. However, Tyson’s comeback wasn’t without its share of controversy. Many pundits questioned the wisdom of his decision to face Paul, citing the stark age difference and Tyson’s extended absence from professional competition.

Despite suffering a unanimous decision loss, Mike Tyson remains at peace with his choice. In a recent interview with Fox Sports Radio, he reflected on the fight with characteristic candor: “No [nothing], not at all. Listen, I wouldn’t have remembered any of this if it was 3-minute rounds. I didn’t realize it.”

Tyson and Paul: A relationship beyond the ring

While the fight’s outcome didn’t favor Tyson, it proved to be a financial success for both fighters. Beyond the ring, the boxing icon has continued to make headlines, recently purchasing a luxurious property in Palm Beach, Florida—a testament to his enduring success and influence.

jake paul and mike tyson fight

Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson in November (IMAGO / Inpho Photography)

Interestingly, Tyson and Paul’s relationship has remained cordial despite their rivalry in the ring. Shortly after his extravagant purchase, Tyson showcased a gesture of respect by sending Paul a birthday message via social media, demonstrating sportsmanship and a surprising camaraderie between the two.

No Mike Tyson or Jake Paul: Gervonta Davis chooses the top 3 greatest fighters of all time

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

