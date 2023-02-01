Patrick Mahomes, the best quarterback at the moment in the NFL, had a very special reaction after Tom Brady's retirement.

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL. After a disappointing season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 45-year old quarterback said goodbye. Though last year, in the exact same date, Brady also confirmed he was gone, this time seems for good in 2023.

"Good morning, guys. I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so, when I woke up this morning, I figure I'll just press 'record' and let you guys know first. So, I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. So, really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I can go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."

Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback who many experts consider is Tom Brady's heir, had a very special reaction after hearing the news. Read here to find out the message by the Kansas City Chiefs player.

Patrick Mahomes react to Tom Brady's retirement

Patrick Mahomes is only 27-years old and has already played in five consecutive AFC Championship games. Furthermore, the quarterback is getting ready to play his third Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. He won Super Bowl LIV over the San Francisco 49ers and lost Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady.

So, after Tom Brady announced his official retirement, Patrick Mahomes went to social media to dedicate a brief, but very special message to the legend. The Kansas City Chiefs retweeted the social media video of Brady confirming the news and posted three emoticons of 'goats'.

Of course, Patrick Mahomes used that message to recognize Tom Brady as the GOAT: Greatest Player of All Time. Though it would be very difficult for any quarterback to win seven Super Bowls, Patrick Mahomes is currently the only one with a real shot to build that kind of legacy. If he wins Super Bowl LVII facing the Philadelphia Eagles, Mahomes will give another step into that direction.