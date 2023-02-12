Patrick Mahomes had another remarkable season leading the Kansas City Chiefs to their third Super Bowl appearance in a span of only four years. Even with an ankle sprain during the postseason, Mahomes was the key piece for the Chiefs to eliminate the Jacksonville Jaguars and then the Cincinnati Bengals.

With a second Super Bowl win, alongside his recent NFL MVP Award, Patrick Mahomes would definitely enter the conversation as one of the best quarterbacks in history. This season, he's been sensational throwing for 5250 yards and 41 touchdowns. Mahomes is only 27-years old. Just amazing.

So, prior to the Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, a legend of the game like Peyton Manning made an unbelievalbe prediction about Patrick Mahomes.

Peyton Manning thinks Patrick Mahomes is already a Hall of Famer

Patrick Mahomes is only 27-years old and the quarterback has already three Super Bowl appearances, one Vince Lombardi trophy, two NFL MVP Awards, he's a two time first-team All-Pro and he's been nominated five times to the Pro Bowl.

After only five seasons as a starting quarterback in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes is really close of 200 passing touchdowns and 25 000 passing yards. Those are just extraordinary numbers. Furthermore, in each year with him, the Kansas City Chiefs have at least reached the AFC Championship Game.

That's why a legend such as Peyton Manning made an incredible prediction about Patrick Mahomes and his future. During an interview with TMZ, Manning said that even before Super Bowl LVII, Patrick Mahomes is already a Hall of Famer.

"I don't think Patrick thinks in those terms. Patrick is in the moment, right? He won his second MVP and it was a no brainer, but the fact that he's in his third Super Bowl in four years, that's all he cares about. But yes, the answer to that question is yes (Hall of Fame), but that's just not on his radar and it shouldn't be. He should be in the moment and kicking butt for the Chiefs."