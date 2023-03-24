The Eagles were the best team in the NFC after a 14-3 record. Though they suffered a bit in the final stretch of the season, because quarterback Jalen Hurts got injured, Philadelphia bounced back to clinch the No.1 seed and then absolutely dominated the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs.

Then, in a thrilling Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles lost 38-35 against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, even in defeat, Philadelphia realized they're very close of bringing home another championship.

Now, in order to achieve that goal, the Eagles are adding and retaining key pieces to build a Super Bowl caliber team around Jalen Hurts for years to come. That's why their most recent signing could be crucial towards the 2023 season.

Philadelphia Eagles sign key piece for Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles agreed on a one-year contract extension for offensive tackle, Lane Johnson. The move will give the star player $33.4 million with $30 million guaranteed. After all the rumors during free agency, this move locks a huge piece all the way through at least 2026.

After stellar performances in the 2022 season, Lane Johnson was looking for more guaranteed money. Though he had three-years left on the previous deal, there were only $13.5 million guaranteed for the next two seasons. That's why, considering the injury factor, Johnson wanted protection.

"My whole goal is to retire an Eagle. That's what I'm going to do. I'm just excited to be here, be as fortunate as I am to be with one team for as long as I have. I love this game and, more importantly, I love the people and the coaches that I'm with every day and that's why I love the game so much."