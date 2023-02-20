The NFL Draft is closer than ever and the Raiders need players for the upcoming 2023 NFL season, especially a quarterback since they don't have Carr anymore. Check here the Raiders' mock draft.

Raiders’ Mock Draft 2023: Will Levis and other two players that could join the franchise

The 2022 NFL season was a disaster for the Las Vegas Raiders, they failed to make the playoffs and that was officially Derek Carr's last season with the franchise.

The future for the Raiders is hard to predict, but for now they need a new quarterback for the upcoming season, it is likely that during the upcoming NFL Draft the Raiders will use one of their picks to draft a QB.

The Raiders have a good roster, plus they have Davante Adams and other top wide receivers, they don't need wide receivers.

What is the 2023 Mock Draft for the Las Vegas Raiders?

Will Levis: He has what the Raiders are looking for, a fast and strong quarterback, although he was not a big star during his college years Levis is likely to be the first pick for the Raiders as a 1st round 7th pick.

Dawand Jones: Another likely addition for the Raiders as Jones at offensive tackle would be key in protecting their new quarterback. Jones played for Ohio State from 2019 to 2022, the mock draft points him as a 2nd round 38th pick.

Eli Ricks: Will be the only likely defensive pick for the Raiders, Ricks played for LSU and Alabama from 2020 to 2022. Ricks could join the franchise as a 3rd round 70th pick.