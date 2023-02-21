The last couple of hours have increased the rumors of a Jalen Ramsey trade out of the Los Angeles Rams. The Detroit Lions appeared as a potential landing spot after Amon-Ra St. Brown’s pitch to convince him. Check out what the cornerback said about this move.

The offseason usually has players leaving their teams for different reasons. One that is very common has some stars at the center for carrying high cap figures as the main explanation, which is what could happen in this case. Lately Jalen Ramsey addressed the rumors of a potential trade to the Detroit Lions.

The Los Angeles Rams have been going all in for several years trying to win the Super Bowl. Giving away their premium draft picks in exchange for proven veterans has been the way they do things. Ramsey is a great example of it since they traded two-first round picks to get him from the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019.

In the end, they were able to lift the trophy against the Cincinnati Bengals. But those moves were going to cost them at some point, with the cornerback being rumored to leave the franchise soon because of it. This context made Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown try to convince the CB to join him.

Jalen Ramsey addresses the trade rumors that link him to the Lions

Detroit was probably the team that improved the most last season going 9-8, although they still have things to fix. With the defense being the clear one, St. Brown sent a message to the cornerback. “Jalen, if you can hear this, I know you played with Jared Goff before. Detroit might seem like a landing spot, my guy. Talk to me, talk to me”, he said in an interview on The 33rd team.

A few hours later the Rams star responded to the wide receiver on Twitter. “Lol much love to Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Tried my hardest to get y’all in them playoffs this year. I won’t comment on my future tho. We shall see”, the former first-team All-Pro posted. He didn’t confirm the possibility of changing teams, but he also didn’t completely rule it out for now.