Many expected Saquon Barkley to make history this weekend and break Eric Dickerson’s record for all-time rushing yards in an NFL season. However, Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni decided to preserve his star RB, and he will not see any playing time against the New York Giants. On the other hand, Derrick Henry, the immediate challenger to Barkley’s record in terms of rushing yards, will play for the Baltimore Ravens.

That said, could the former Giants player end up empty-handed? The answer is yes. John Harbaugh’s team will host the Cleveland Browns, and if Derrick Henry delivers a standout performance, he could snatch the chance to claim the title of most rushing yards in the season away from Barkley.

The former Titans player currently has 1,783 rushing yards, just 222 yards behind the Eagles‘ RB. There’s no doubt he needs a near-perfect game to achieve it, but it was Barkley himself who didn’t rule out the possibility, acknowledging the talent not only of his fellow RB but also the entire Baltimore roster.

“I gotta be careful what I say because Derrick (Henry) can still get that, you know what I mean?” Barkley said. “He’s a special player and you can’t count him out of anything. Derrick Henry could do it.“

Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens greets players after the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

First and foremost, the Ravens will aim for a victory that would allow them to firmly secure the AFC North, and with a win, that goal will be achieved. Meanwhile, the Eagles have already locked up the NFC East, even without a win against the Giants.

Barkley reacts to his absence against the Giants

When everyone was expecting Barkley to take the field against the Giants to break the record for most rushing yards in a season in the NFL, HC Nick Sirianni had other plans and decided to rest him. As a result, the talented RB responds to the Eagles HC’s decision.

“My family probably wanted it a little bit more than me,” the former Giants player said. “The most important thing is winning football games and winning in the playoffs. I’ve got a bigger goal in mind.”

The importance of developing talent, according to Sirianni

The talent on the Eagles’ roster is no secret. This season, alongside the established stars and more experienced players, a large group of young talents has emerged. Coach Sirianni has made it clear how they are working to develop and elevate these players through each and every training session.

“It’s just so important,” Sirianni said via nbcsportsphiladelphia.com. “When you’re on the scout team and you’re not getting a lot of the reps with the starters, then you don’t rep your plays, right? You’re doing what a card says. It’s a lot different running a play when you hear it in the huddle and have to go process it and go do it, one of our plays, as opposed to looking at a card, ‘Do this.’ It’s just different. We’ve got to try to put them in positions to develop.”