Justin Fields signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in an attempt to revamp his career after a very challenging stint with the Chicago Bears. Additionally, the young quarterback wanted to secure a big contract in the league.

Everything started very well for Fields, with solid performances that led the Steelers to a 4-2 record. However, when Russell Wilson was healthy, Mike Tomlin didn’t hesitate and made the switch, naming the veteran as the starter.

Now, just as the team is preparing for an unlikely Super Bowl run, Justin Fields revealed which team will be his next in the NFL. It’s important to remember that he is just weeks away from becoming one of the most coveted free agents.

Who will be starting QB for Steelers?

Although several reports indicate that the Steelers will choose Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback for next season, nothing is guaranteed yet, as a playoff failure in the upcoming weeks could radically change their plans.

Given this scenario, the big question is what Justin Fields will decide about his future. Everything seemed to indicate that he would seek a new opportunity with another team, but his latest statement during an interview with Kevin Gorman has surprised fans and experts alike. He wants to stay in Pittsburgh.

“I want to be here. I’m kind of tired of learning a new offense every year. This will be my third in four years. Of course I’d love to be back, but that’s all up to God at the end of the day. I’ll be where God wants me to be. It was for sure a season of growth in every way. The best is not close for me. No. We haven’t seen the best.”