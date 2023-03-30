The most unpredictable situation right now is what’s going to happen with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Indianapolis Colts seem like a good landing spot, but team legend Reggie Wayne explained why he will not recruit him.

The story between Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens continues adding new chapters every time either side talks. It’s uncertain what will happen, although it is sure that the Indianapolis Colts could use a franchise quarterback.

The potential Aaron Rodgers trade from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets was taking all the headlines earlier in the offseason. However, the tense negotiations going on in Baltimore took over as the most unpredictable situation.

Jackson was franchise tagged by the Ravens, but the QB only received the non-exclusive one. That means any team can speak with him, and Indianapolis are definitely a team needing a quarterback. Some fans are trying to recruit the former NFL MVP, although Colts legend Reggie Wayne might not do so.

Reggie Wayne tweets about recruiting Lamar Jackson to the Colts

Indianapolis had a golden era in the early 2000’s with Peyton Manning leading the way. Manning was one of the best players ever, but he surely had help from elite wide receivers. One of them was Wayne, a member of Colts’ Ring of Honor since 2018.

Wayne appears as a figure that fans turn to when they want an icon to speak up in favor of their team. Apparently, he has been receiving a lot of messages asking him to convince the franchise to trade for Jackson, so he decided to take the matter to social media with a hilarious post.

“Will y'all stop @'n me to tell the Colts to get Lamar. I have no way of making your wish come true. Hell... I'm still trying to get my kids to listen to me... Let alone an organization”, Wayne wrote on this Twitter account.