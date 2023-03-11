The Baltimore Ravens answer for Lamar Jackson in the offseason was a non-exclusive franchise tag for the former NFL MVP. After more than two years of negotiations, an agreement couldn't be reached. Without many options on the table, the Ravens let the door open for the quarterback to leave.

The Ravens didn't lock Lamar Jackson with an exclusive franchise tag even though the 26-year old quarterback has been crucial for their offense. However, the injuries in the last two seasons determined Baltimore's decision.

So, Lamar Jackson expected a huge market from teams desperate to sign a franchise quarterback for the future. That would mean a lot of guaranteed money. Nevertheless, believe it or not, it all might turn our great for the Baltimore Ravens.

Lamar Jackson won't leave the Baltimore Ravens

Accorrding to a report from Jeremy Fowler, there are no teams interested in Lamar Jackson. After almost a week being able to negotiate, the MVP quarterback could end up without any suitors.

"I don't expect teams to make offers here soon. I've talked to multiple teams who predict that no team will make an offer. Crazy as it sounds. Doesn't meant that they think that they shouldn't. They think that they should. I know the singular talent is great. You look at that and yousay yes, offer should be made, but, you gotta start a whole new offense, pay the two first round picks, $200 plus million in guarantees, he's been injured two straight years. There's a lot going on. It's not an easy calculation for some of these teams."

What happens with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens?

Lamar Jackson wants a new deal using as a standard the contract signed by Deshaun Watson with the Browns in 2022. Even with an eleven-game suspension, Cleveland gave the controversial quarterback a five-year contract with $230 million fully guaranteed. Lamar won't accept less than that and teams are maybe not willing to pay.

After the Ravens exercised the non-exclusive tag ($32 million), Lamar Jackson is free to negotiate with any team in the NFL. However, the Ravens keep the right to match that offer or get in return two first-round draft picks as compensation. The thing is no teams are even asking how much he wants.

For example, the Atlanta Falcons don't have a franchise quarterback and their salary cap situation allows them to pursue Lamar Jackson. Nevertheless, just a few hours after the Ravens tagged Lamar, many reports confirmed that they're out of the race trusting in second-year quarterback, Desmond Ridder.

The Miami Dolphins, though they could negotiate only after the NFL Draft, are already out of the race and will go on with Tua Tagovailoa by picking up Tua's fifth-year option of his contract. The New Orleans Saints already signed Derek Carr and the New York Jets are definitely leaning toward Aaron Rodgers.

The Carolina Panthers, another team without a franchise quarterback, seem to be also out of the race for Lamar Jackson after acquiring the first-overall pick from the Chicago Bears. Same case for the Washington Commanders and the Las Vegas Raiders. So, in a surprising development, Lamar Jackson might end back with the Ravens at an affordable cost for the franchise.