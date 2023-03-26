The Baltimore Ravens made a final and shocking decision about Lamar Jackson. A non-exclusive franchise tag for the former NFL MVP. After more than two years of negotiations, an agreement couldn't be reached. With not many options on the table, the Ravens let him test the market.

Many people wondered why the Ravens didn't lock Lamar Jackson with an exclusive franchise tag. The 26-year old quarterback has been crucial for their offense, but, the history of injuries made Baltimore really cautious. Now, in an incredible turn of events, one of the best players in the league is available.

So, if an MVP is in the market, logic dictates a lot of suitors would ask for Lamar Jackson. That hasn't happened even though he could be in the same category as Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow or Aaron Rodgers. In a very controversial statement, former player Richard Sherman blamed the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback for the current situation.

Richard Sherman blames Patrick Mahomes for Lamar Jackson's contract issues

Lamar Jackson wants a new deal using as a standard the contract signed by Deshaun Watson with the Browns in 2022. Even with an eleven-game suspension, Cleveland gave the controversial quarterback a five-year contract with $230 million fully guaranteed. Lamar won't accept less than that and teams are maybe not willing to pay.

After the Ravens exercised the non-exclusive tag ($32 million), Lamar Jackson is free to negotiate with any team in the NFL. However, the Ravens keep the right to match that offer or get in return two first-round draft picks as compensation. Two first-round picks don't seem a lot to at least ask for a former NFL MVP.

Nevertheless, no teams are interested in a star like Lamar Jackson. Former player Richard Sherman has someone to blame. "When Kirk Cousins got his fully guaranteed deal, I thought quarterbacks from then on were gonna be like, 'Hey, if it ain’t guaranteed, I ain't taking it'."

Sherman went further during an episode of his podcast and pointed out that names such as Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen should have taken fully guaranteed contracts to help players in the future like Lamar Jackson. "Then, Mahomes took that B.S. deal. Ten years and wanted it to look like half a (billion). But if you get half of that fully guaranteed, everybody's happy. Everybody goes, 'That sets precedent.' But when he (Mahomes) didn't set it, then Josh Allen didn't set it, now Lamar's trying to set it after Deshaun (Watson) already set it. And they're like, 'Nah, we ain't letting that go.'"