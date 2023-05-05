The New York Jets have been signing players linked to the Green Bay Packers even before trading for Aaron Rodgers. Now it was time for head coach Robert Saleh to talk about the reported “wish list” made by the quarterback.

The NFL had a blockbuster deal early last week when the New York Jets confirmed they traded for Aaron Rodgers. But the moves to convince him to go there had been happening for quite some time. That included signing multiple players from the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers flirted with the Jets for a long time before the transaction was made. In the hopes of getting him, New York hired Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator despite the disastrous year he had coaching Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.

Their next decisions were aimed to attract players that Rodgers know very well. The main investment was getting Allen Lazard, but he wasn’t the only one. They also added offensive lineman Billy Turner and even his former backup QB Tim Boyle.

Jets coach Robert Saleh opens up on Aaron Rodgers’ “wish list”

This whole conversation surfaced again with the latest player signed by the team. It was non-other than Rodgers’ close friend Randall Cobb. The wide receiver was able to land in a Super Bowl contender despite he seems to be far away from his best version, so that raised questions again. Robert Saleh took some time in his press conference on Friday to clear up the situation.

“I do think it’s a silly narrative, with regards to a ‘wish list’, And I say that because there are 32 teams in the NFL. And it’s common practice for when there’s changes, when you have a new coaching staff, when you have people coming in, that you surround those people with people they’re familiar with”, he explained.

“Everything’s being pinned on the quarterback — it’s not just him. Hackett had something to say about it. He loves Lazard, loves Randall, took Billy Turner with him to Denver and wanted him here. Of course you’re going to surround a coach with people who he feels will be able to plant the flag. That whole narrative of whatever people are trying to put on the quarterback, I think it’s tired”.

Saleh compares Rodgers-Cobb to Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski

The coach put himself as an example of someone who brought in players he worked with in the past to speed things up using that familiarity. He also made an interesting comparison between Rodgers-Cobb and Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski.

“I had a wish list of guys who I’ve worked with who were very familiar with our messaging, very familiar with our scheme, who can come in and play. We had it on offense with Laken Tomlinson, Tevin Coleman, and guys who have been in the system. Shoot, Tom Brady goes to Tampa and he gets [Gronkowski and Antonio Brown. So, it is very common for new faces to want old faces — to be able to come in and accelerate the installation of a program”, Saleh said.