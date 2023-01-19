In the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs 2023, the 49ers host the Cowboys. Read here to check out date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

The San Francisco 49ers face off with the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs 2023. Here you will find details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

The San Francisco 49ers are the favorites to win the NFC and reach the Super Bowl. After a 3-4 start, the signing of running back Christian McCaffrey and the surprising emergence of rookie quearterback Brock Purdy have the team on an impressive eleven-game winning streak. They had an amazing second half to beat the Seahawks 41-23 in the Wild Card round.

The Cowboys are fighting back in the playoffs after a 12-5 record in the regular season. They're trying to reach their first Super Bowl in 27 years. After the doubts left in Week 18 at Washington, Dallas smashed the Buccaneers and Tom Brady with a 31-14 victory. It was their first win on the road in the playoffs since 1993.

San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys: Date

The San Francisco 49ers host the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs 2023 on Sunday, January 22 at 6:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys in the US

