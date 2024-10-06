Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs might be preparing a big trade to help Patrick Mahomes.

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are favorites to win a third consecutive Super Bowl. However, even with a 4-0 record, injuries could be a big problem down the road.

So far, in the first month of the season, the Chiefs have already lost three star players on offense: Hollywood Brown, Isiah Pacheco and Rashee Rice. Although there are solid names in the depth chart like Xavier Worthy and JuJu Smith-Schuster, it might not be enough.

In this scenario, Patrick Mahomes needs help to make another championship run. That’s why, with the NFL trade deadline looming, Brett Veach could shock the league.

Who will replace Rashee Rice with the Chiefs?

Right now, Xavier Worthy is the No.1 wide receiver for the Chiefs followed by JuJu. Nevertheless, according to a report from Adam Schefter, a trade for someone like Davante Adams or DeAndre Hopkins isn’t out of the radar.

“With the Chiefs bracing for Rashee Rice to be out for an extended period, Kansas City intends to make another move at wide receiver, just as it has in each of the past two years, league sources told ESPN. Once the Chiefs do have clarity on Rice’s injury, they can move into action. The Chiefs will explore all their options to determine whether they can make another trade for a wide receiver.”

Will the Chiefs make a trade for Davante Adams?

Although Davante Adams is the biggest name available, he wants a new contract in any trade that should put him at $30 million per year. That’s why Schefter believes the target isn’t him.

“The Chiefs explored signing DeAndre Hopkins in the 2023 offseason, before he landed a two-year, $26 million deal with the Titans. Now that Hopkins is in the last year of his contract, the Titans might be enticed to entertain offers for their veteran wide receiver.”

