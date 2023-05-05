New York Jets star CB Sauce Gardner is excited about Aaron Rodgers' arrival in Gotham, as he believes he's going to bring the best out of his game.

The New York Jets aren't messing around this time. Aaron Rodgers is their new quarterback, and they're thinking Super Bowl or bust. They have the offense to pull it off, not to mention an elite set of young defensive pieces.

Of course, that unit is headlined by star CB Sauce Gardner. Gardner is the league's reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year and had one of the greatest rookie seasons by a cornerback in NFL history.

Obviously, Gardner is still years away from reaching his ceiling. That's why he believes playing side by side with Rodgers will help him reach his peak faster to become one of the best players in the NFL.

NFL News: Sauce Gardner Says Aaron Rodgers Will Make Him A Better Player

“I knew he was going to get me better, and by that I was just thinking of him making those tough throws that it’s going to be hard for me to intercept and break up,” Gardner told the New York Post.

“But he was just telling me that he is going to be able to help me out [by] telling me how teams are going to try to attack me and the things that I can work on as a cornerback," Gardner added. "He was telling me he has the secret gems he can give me. Hearing that made me respect him even more. I wasn’t expecting that, but now I’m looking forward to sitting down and watching film and telling him what we’re trying to do and he can tell us what they’re trying to do on offense.”

Everything always looks great on paper, and the Jets still have to deliver and prove they're as good as the fans expect them to be. But there's no denying that they have the potential to build something special for years to come.