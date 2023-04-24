With the NFL Draft just around the corner, the Seattle Seahawks could be looking at all their options with the fifth-overall pick.

The Seattle Seahawks shocked the NFL world last season. Going with Geno Smith seemed like a huge gamble, and not many people thought they could make the playoffs without Russell Wilson.

Smith had a remarkable season and was even an MVP candidate at some point, and the team paid him back with a very lucrative contract extension in the offseason. He also became a fan favorite.

Nonetheless, the word around the league is that he might not be the guy in Seattle for long, as the Seahawks could be leaning towards taking Florida QB Anthony Richardson with the fifth-overall pick.

NFL Rumors: Seahawks Could Draft Anthony Richardson

(Via Mike Florio - Pro Football Talk)

"It would be a surprise, to say the least. But some believe the Seahawks will take Richardson at No. 5, if he’s there.

The three-year, $105 million contract signed by quarterback Geno Smith gives the Seahawks significant flexibility. Given its structure, they could escape the deal after one year and $28 million. And so a player like Richardson could sit on the bench for a year (or two) and learn the game before playing.

It seems odd on the surface that the Seahawks would do it. Only last year, they escaped a situation in which the quarterback had become too much of a focal point for the team. Why create a situation in which excessive attention will be devoted to the quarterback position, once the fifth overall pick is devoted to a quarterback?

Still, the talk is out there. And the Seahawks have made no qualms about the possibility of take a quarterback with that selection."

The Seahawks seem quite satisfied with Smith, but this has always been a ruthless business, so we shouldn't jump to conclusions or believe for a second they won't look to get better at any chance they have.